Mothers of Endosulfan victims begin indefinite fast

: Mothers with their endosulfan-affected children began an indefinite fast in front of the Secretariat here, demanding speedy disbursal of compensation and implementation of the rehabilitation package.
Social Activist Daya Bai, who is leading the protest with the women, said she was 'aghast' that the government had not yet completed disbursal of the compensation to the victims and their families.
The families, who have come from the northernmost district of Kasaragod to the state's southern tip to make their woes heard, said they would not return without their demands being met.
A protest was held in front of the secretariat here last year also by the victims' families.
