Citizenship bill to give justice to persecuted minorities of Pak, B'desh, Afghanistan: Prez

Amid protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Northeast, said Thursday the contentious legislation will give justice to persecuted minorities of Pakistan, and through Indian nationality.

Addressing the joint sitting of Parliament at the beginning of the Budget session, Kovind said the NDA government was mindful of the prevalence of injustice and deprivation in the society and has been working towards reforming the legal system so as to "ensure social and economic justice".

"The Citizenship Amendment Bill will help in the securing of Indian citizenship by those victims who were persecuted and were compelled to seek refuge in These people cannot be blamed since they were victims of circumstances," he said.

The bill provides for according Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, and after seven years of residence in instead of 12 years, which is the norm currently, even if they do not possess any document.

There has been strong opposition in and other Northeastern states against the Bill.

Political parties, students groups and others have been protesting on the grounds that the Bill seeks to grant nationality to non-Muslims who have come up to December 31, 2014, thereby, increasing the deadline from 1971 as per the Accord.

Also, according to the Accord, all illegal immigrants who have come after 1971, irrespective of their religion, have to be deported and this Bill violates that.

The (AGP) has quit its alliance with the in Assam protesting against the government's decision to get Parliament's approval for the Bill.

had announced that the citizenship bill is an "atonement of the wrong that was done during India's Partition... will safeguard all who had been victims of the Partition".

The Wednesday said it will issue a three-line to its members of to vote against the citizenship bill.

The had walked out of the debate in Lok Sabha, which passed it during the Winter Session on January 8.

