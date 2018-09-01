JUST IN
MP CM announces Rs 50L award for Asian Games medallist sailor

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced a Rs 50 lakh award for sailor Harshita Tomar, who clinched a bronze in the Open Laser 4.7 sailing event at the Asian Games in Jakarta.

Chouhan on Friday said Tomar, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, has made her state proud.

While announcing the award, Chouhan tweeted, "Madhya Pradesh's daughter Harshita Tomar has won a bronze medal in mixed open laser 4.7 sailing competition at Asian Games. It is indeed a very proud moment for all of us. Heartiest Congratulations to the 16-year-old for a marvellous performance.

First Published: Sat, September 01 2018. 22:41 IST

