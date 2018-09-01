Those trying to oust AIADMK govt will go into oblivion: OPS

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam Saturday said the AIADMK would contest the byelections to Thiruparankundram and Thiruvarur constituencies and those dreaming of dislodging the state government would go into oblivion after the bypolls.
The byelections were necessitated in Thiruparankundram following the death of MLA A K Bose on August 2 and in Thiruvarur with the demise of former DMK chief M Karunanidhi on August 7.
The Deputy Chief Minister was here to take part in the 303rd birth anniversary celebrations of freedom fighter Puli Thevar.
Panneerselvam said former Chief Minister, late J Jayalalithaa, had announced that Puli Thevar's birth anniversary should be celebrated as a government function.
The AIADMK government has always taken note of the Independence struggle and its heroes, he said, garlanding a statue of Puli Thevar.
Some ministers including O S Manian, Dindigul C Sreenivasan and V M Rajalakshmi also garlanded the statue.
Meanwhile, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader T T V Dhinakaran said freedom fighters suffered a lot to get independence for the country.
But the present AIADMK government and those in power have sacrificed the people's interests for self-aggrandisement and amassing wealth, he alleged.
He also alleged that the present state government was subservient to the BJP-led government at the Centre.
"Therefore, we should overthrow this AIADMK government," he said after garlanding a statue of Puli Thevar.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU