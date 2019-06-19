MP govt mulls panic buttons in passenger vehicles

The government is planning to install and panic buttons in all commercial passenger vehicles in a bid to ensure the safety of passengers, especially women.

State Transport Wednesday said that a GPS-based control-cum-command centre would be set up in the state capital to track the real time location of such commercial vehicles.

"We are planning to introduce GPS-based tracking devices and panic (emergency) buttons in all commercial passenger vehicles including buses and taxis," the told a press conference.

Rajput said a based control-cum-command centre would also be set up in the state capital to know the real time location of such commercial vehicles.

"The panic buttons for emergency situations will be installed in the commercial passenger vehicles. If pressed, these panic buttons will send signals to the command centre so that help can be extended quickly. The move is aimed at ensuring the safety of passengers, especially women," he said.

The also said that a test driving track would be set up at every divisional headquarters under the (PPP) model.

Rajput said the transport department had issued 25,000 driving licenses to girls for free till February this year by holding camps in college campuses.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)