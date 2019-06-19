Mars Wrigley eyes expanding rural reach with affordable pricing

looks to further boost growth in the rural market, which contributes almost 40 per cent to its overall sales, by offering more products at affordable price points, a top said.

Wrigley, which recognises as a "key accelerate market", is ramping up its distribution network and plans to launch more brands here from its global portfolio.

The company, which has brands such as Snickers, Mars, Bounty, M&M, Doublemint, Boomer, Orbit, Galaxy and Twix, is also introducing India-specific innovations in the market as per its strategy of being a "global brand with an Indian twist".

The company expects to be among its top 10 markets in the next five to ten years, - told PTI.

Asked about the rural market, he said, "Yes, we would see growth. For us, rural growth is strong. You are seeing more global brands at affordable price points to bring people into those brands."



To expand its reach, the company has started selling its popular caramel and peanuts filled chocolate at an affordable price of Rs 10 in the rural market as well as traditional sales channels.

The company is looking to offer more products at affordable prices, Leakey added.

Presently, he said around 40 per cent of Mars sales in India come from the rural markets, but declined to give exact figures.

"We are seeing good growth from the traditional side of the business as well as in modern trade and e-commerce," he added.

Mars Wrigley on Wednesday launched its global brand in the country.

It has also introduced Paanmint, a new India inspired variant of the product.

The company has introduced some of its India specific innovations, such as Thin Mint, in the global markets.

"We can innovate in India and take that concept in other makets," he said.

Mars Wrigley has a global innovation centre in Bengaluru, which focuses on emerging markets. Besides, it has four

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)