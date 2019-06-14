MP: Man held for raping, blackmailing 16-year-old girl

A 40-year old man has been arrested in in for allegedly raping, blackmailing and threatening a minor girl, a senior police said Friday.

The accused, Murari Das, a resident of Barsana near Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, recites scriptures at functions, the said.

"Das came in contact with the 16-year-old victim when her father called him here for a Bhagwad katha function. Das stayed with the victim's family for three days during which time he ensnared her and raped her repeatedly," said Sub Divisional Officer of Police Mahendra Sharma.

He said the accused continued to keep in touch with the victim over phone after going back to Barsana.

"A couple of days ago, Das asked the girl to come to Barsana with Rs 1 lakh and her mother's jewellery, threatening to defame her if she failed to do so. The family approached police after the girl went missing," he said.

Das was arrested on Wednesday and the girl rescued, the SDOP said, adding that he was produced in a court here on Thursday and remanded in judicial custody.

