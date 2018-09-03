MP polls: Cong to give tickets only to social media savvy

Active presence on the social media is one of the eligibility criteria for the aspirants seeking to contest the upcoming Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh on tickets, a party functionary said Monday.

is going to polls later this year along with and

"It is essential for the candidates seeking nomination for the assembly polls to be active on the social media," state Congress' and IT told

He said the party won't consider the inactive aspirants eligible for tickets.

Explaining the logic behind this pre-condition, Tiwari said voters are active on the and can be accessed effectively through internet.

"The activity of ticket seekers will be gauged from their presence on Facebook, twitter and groups," he said.

