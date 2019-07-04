Mr and Mrs Jonas: Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas share first photo from Paris wedding

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have shared the first pictures from their Paris wedding, officially declaring that they are now "Mr and Mrs Jonas".

The couple exchanged wedding vows once again in an elaborate yet private ceremony in Paris last week.

Turner, 23, and Jonas, 29, shared identical photos from the ceremony that shows them walking down the aisle together hand in hand, with huge smiles on their faces.

Jonas donned a smart dark suit and bowtie, while Turner looked stunning in a white wedding gown.

In the captions of their respective photos, they wrote, "Mr and Mrs Jonas."



After getting married last month in an impromptu ceremony in Las Vegas, the "Game of Thrones" star and Jonas Brothers singer celebrated their nuptials in a second ceremony in Sarrians in southern France.

As a take on "Red Wedding" episode of "Game of Thrones", the couple wore red ensembles for the rehearsal dinner, while rest of the guests sported white, reported E!

The wedding party was held at Chateau de Tourreau.

Turner's "Game of Thrones" co-star and best friend Maisie Williams was in attendance as maid of honour.

While Jonas' brother Nick was dressed in a classic tuxedo, his wife actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas donned a champagne pink embroidered sari by Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who also created their Indian wedding trousseau.

