Priyanka Chopra proud of Jonas Brothers

Chopra attended the premiere of "Chasing Happiness", a documentary on Brothers, and penned a heart-melting message for her husband and

On Tuesday, took to to share some images with Nick. She captioned the image: "I'm so proud... Last night was another testament of how incredible your bond is as a family. Jonas Brothers, I love you all and am so proud!"

"Chasing Happiness", available on Prime Video, promises never-before-seen footage of Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas, starting with their early days of growing up in in a family struggling to make ends meet. It follows them to their heights of stardom -- and the events surrounding their 2013 break-up. The broke up their band after cancelling their tour due to a "deep, creative rift" among the members.

"Chasing Happiness" also shows the brothers rebuilding their relationships as siblings and band mates, leading to their first new album since 2009.

Nick tweeted: "I am so grateful for our journey together. The good the bad and the ugly. All of it helped us grow closer together. Stronger every day. I love my brothers with all my heart."

--IANS

dc/rb/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)