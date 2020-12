Biscuit maker Mrs Bectors Food's Rs 540-cr IPO to open on December 15

Biscuit maker Specialities on Thursday said its Rs 540-crore initial share-sale will open on December 15 for public subscription.

The price band has been fixed at Rs 286-288 per share for the initial public offering, the company said in a statement.

The comprises fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 40.54 crore and offer for sale to the tune of Rs 500 crore by existing shareholders.

Linus Private Limited, Mabel Private Limited , GW Confectionary Pte Ltd and GW Crown Pte Ltd will be offering stocks in the initial share-sale.

The initial share-sale will open on December 15 for public subscription and close on December 17.

Net proceeds of the issue would be utilised for financing the project cost towards expansion of the Rajpura manufacturing facility by establishing a new production line for biscuits and for general corporate purpose.

In addition, the company aims to achieve the benefit of listing on the stock exchanges.

SBI Capital Markets, ICICI Securities and IIFL Securities will manage the company''s initial public offer (IPO).The equity shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Food, which had filed preliminary papers for in October, obtained Sebi's go ahead in November.

manufactures and a range of products such as biscuits, breads and buns.

It a wide variety of biscuits and bread under the flagship brand "Mrs Bector''s Cremica" and the "English Oven" respectively.

Earlier in 2018, the company had filed draft papers with Sebi seeking to raise Rs 800 crore through and had obtained the regulator''s approval to float the public issue.

However, the company could not launch the initial share-sale due to averse market conditions, merchant bankers said.

