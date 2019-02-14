JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

NSG, NIA teams to join investigation in Pulwama terror attack

Govt gets Rs 10,000 cr from additional offering of Bharat-22 ETF
Business Standard

MTNL's Dec-quarter loss widens to Rs 832.26 cr

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

State-owned MTNL on Thursday reported widening of its standalone loss to Rs 832.26 crore for the three months ended December 2018, compared to about Rs 639 crore in the year ago period.

The loss during the third quarter of FY19 was a tad lower than losses sustained in the previous sequential quarter (ended September) of about Rs 859 crore, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

Total income of the telecom PSU, which operates telephony services in Delhi and Mumbai, stood at Rs 692.42 crore, 18.7 per cent lower than Rs 852.64 crore notched in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Total expenses climbed to Rs 1,524.6 crore as against Rs 1,491.6 crore in the year-ago quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 20:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements