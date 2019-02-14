Zoho Corporation to expand headcount, geographies and data centres

-
Cloud-based software firm Zoho Corporation will be adding around 1,000 more employees to its existing manpower of 7,000 and is on track to meet its target of 10,000 employees by next year.
It is also expanding presence to new markets and may double its data centres from the current eight in next two to three years, said Sridhar Vembu, CEO of Zoho Corp.
The firm, which launched two data centres in India last year, is planning to set up one data centre each in Australia and New Zealand during this year.
