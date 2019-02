was re-elected Nigeria's president, results showed Tuesday, after a delayed poll that angered voters and led to claims of rigging and collusion.

With just one state left to declare, Buhari, 76, had a lead of more than four million votes over former vice- Atiku Abubakar, making it impossible for his closest rival to win.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)