Convicted Cardinal Pell no longer Vatican economy chief

Cardinal George Pell, who has been found guilty of sexually assaulting two choirboys, is no longer in charge of Vatican finances, it said Tuesday.

"I can confirm that Cardinal is no longer the Prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy," Vatican tweeted about the third-most powerful position in the Vatican.

was appointed by Pope to manage the Vatican finances in 2014, and was one of the pontiff's closest Such appointments usually have a five-year term.

