Mukesh Ambani's "sweet" gesture for Mumbai cops

Ahead of the wedding of his son, industrialist has sent boxes containing sweets to the around 50,000 police personnel in the metropolis.

Every police station in is receiving the boxes from the family of the chairman, whose son Akash is getting married here on March 9, an said.

The boxes are accompanied by a small card carrying the names of Ambani, his wife and their children and messages seeking blessings and good wishes, said a police constable, who recently received one such box.

"I got the box of sweets from police station and came to know it has been sent by Ambani's family on the occasion of his son's wedding," he said.

A said it is a good gesture that the industrialist, ranked 13th on Forbes World's Billionaire list, is sharing his joy with our police personnel.

