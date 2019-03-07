JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

FinMin notifies April 1 as date for availing increased GST exemption limit, composition scheme

Scholarship scheme for civil services aspirants in Manipur
Business Standard

Mukesh Ambani's "sweet" gesture for Mumbai cops

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Ahead of the wedding of his son, industrialist Mukesh Ambani has sent boxes containing sweets to the around 50,000 police personnel in the metropolis.

Every police station in Mumbai is receiving the boxes from the family of the Reliance Industries chairman, whose son Akash Ambani is getting married here on March 9, an official said.

The boxes are accompanied by a small card carrying the names of Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita and their children and messages seeking blessings and good wishes, said a police constable, who recently received one such box.

"I got the box of sweets from police station and came to know it has been sent by Ambani's family on the occasion of his son's wedding," he said.

A police officer said it is a good gesture that the industrialist, ranked 13th on Forbes World's Billionaire list, is sharing his joy with our police personnel.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, March 07 2019. 20:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements