Security of all J-K based units stepped up: CISF

The CISF has beefed up security cover of all its units in and and has provided additional bullet-proof armours to its troops in view of the enhanced alert in the state, a said Thursday.

In and Kashmir, the CISF has "beefed up security cover of all the units" and troops have been provided with additional bullet proof jackets and vehicles, the force's (DG) said.

The CISF guards vital power installations in Bandipora and Uri near the Line of Control and the station in Wagoora in district.

The force has also decided to procure 1,000 body-worn cameras and modern bullet-resistant jackets for its personnel deployed for airport security, operationalise a new system for fast and accurate scanning of passenger luggage and other for making easy and smooth, Ranjan said.

Body cameras



are aimed to enhance CISF personnel and passenger interaction at airports.

"We have received Rs 104.35 crore worth funds for procurement of various modern gadgets and we have to exhaust this fund by March next year. We are determined to ensure passenger safety and quick travel by using technology tools," Ranjan said while interacting with reporters during the annual press meet.

The 1.56-lakh personnel strong (CISF) is celebrating its 50th Raising Day on March 10 and will review the parade and take salute during a martial ceremony at the force's base in Ghaziabad near here.

It was raised in 1969.

Ranjan said the recent sanction by the allowing all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel to travel by air to and from the valley will "lessen" the risk factor that was earlier there with convoys plying on the road.

The decision was taken by the government recently in the aftermath of the terrorist attack in Pulwama on a CRPF convoy that killed 40 personnel.

Talking about airport security duties, Ranjan said a "consensus is building around the point" that all airports in the country, including those under the new regional connectivity scheme (RCS), should be guarded by the CISF.

The force guards 61 civil airports at present.

"Nine airports which are part of the RCS are under our cover," he said.

Asked as to why security at the airports in the country has been stepped up in the recent past, the said he would not want to go into the details and whenever there is a heightened threat perception, the force "steps up its vigil".

A CISF statement said stamping of hand baggage has been done away with at 53 airports under the forces' cover and more will be added to this list in the coming days.

