Mukherjee Nagar incident: Delhi HC to hear PIL over police assault on auto driver, his son

-
ALSO READ
Auto-rickshaw driver assault case: 3 policemen suspended, cross-FIR registered
AAP's auto wing writes to police commissioner to ensure safety of drivers
Lok Sabha polls: Auto-rickshaw drivers demand regulation of cab aggregators, increase in fare
Lucknow: Girl jumps from auto to resist molestation attempt by driver
Hike in auto-rickshaw fare comes into force Tuesday
-
The Delhi High Court Wednesday agreed to hear a PIL over alleged police assault on an autorickshaw driver and his son in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar.
The issue was mentioned before a bench of justices Jayant Nath and Najmi Waziri which said it will hear the matter on Wednesday at 2.15 pm.
Petitioners, referring to news reports, said that the autorickshaw driver and his minor son were brutally assaulted by police and sought calling of records, including medical reports, of the case.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU