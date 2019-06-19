JUST IN
Business Standard

Mukherjee Nagar incident: Delhi HC to hear PIL over police assault on auto driver, his son

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi High Court Wednesday agreed to hear a PIL over alleged police assault on an autorickshaw driver and his son in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar.

The issue was mentioned before a bench of justices Jayant Nath and Najmi Waziri which said it will hear the matter on Wednesday at 2.15 pm.

Petitioners, referring to news reports, said that the autorickshaw driver and his minor son were brutally assaulted by police and sought calling of records, including medical reports, of the case.

First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 11:25 IST

