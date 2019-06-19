Fear of new foods may up heart disease, diabetes risk

-- or fear of new foods -- may lower the quality of a person's dietary intake, and increase the risk of such as and type 2

is an eating behaviour trait in which a person refuses to taste and eat items or foods they are not familiar with.

Researchers from in Finland and in Estonia examined the independent impact of eating behaviour, and especially food neophobia, on dietary quality as well as and their risk factors.

"The findings reinforce the idea that a versatile and healthy diet plays a key role, and even has an independent role in health," said from the for and Welfare.

The study monitored individuals aged between 25 and 74 years during a seven-year follow-up.

Food has been observed to be a strongly hereditary trait: twin studies have found that up to 78 per cent of it may be hereditary.

The trait can be easily measured using the FNS questionnaire ( Scale), which contains ten questions charting the respondent's eating behaviour.

The FNS questionnaire was also used to measure and quantify the fear of new foods in this study.

is common in children and older persons, in particular. Few studies have so far been carried out on in the adult population.

Traits similar to food neophobia, including picky and fussy eating, also occur in different age groups in the population. These eating behaviours may also have a significant impact on dietary quality and subsequently

As different traits associated with eating behaviours have overlapping characteristics making a clear-cut distinction between them is challenging.

The study found that food neophobia is linked to poorer dietary quality: for example, the intake of fibre, protein and monounsaturated fatty acids may be lower and the intake of saturated fat and salt greater in

Additionally, a significant association was found between food neophobia and adverse fatty acid profile and increased level of in blood.

Subsequently, food neophobia also increases the risk of developing or type 2

It is often thought that the impacts of eating behaviour and diet on are mainly mediated through weight changes alone.

In this study, however, the impacts of food neophobia emerged independently regardless of weight, age, socioeconomic status, gender or living area.

"If we can intervene in deviant eating behaviours, such as food neophobia, already in childhood or youth. This will help to prevent potential future health problems early on," Perola said.

" and our only determine our predisposition to food neophobia. Early childhood education and care and lifestyle guidance in adulthood can provide support in the development of a diverse diet," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)