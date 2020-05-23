Mumbai COVID-19 case doubling rate now 14 days, says Maha CM

The number of COVID-19 patients



in Mumbai is doubling over a period of 14 days, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday as he interacted with doctors of BMC-run hospitals.

During the video conference interaction, Thackeray praised the doctors for their continuous fight over the last two months to contain the outbreak, and exuded confidence that the task would be accomplished.

"Even though the number of patients is increasing in Mumbai, the number of patients is now doubling over a period of 14 days," the statement quoted Thackeray as saying.

The CM, who stressed on setting up field hospitals in the time to come, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had been following directives and protocol laid down by the Centre.

Thackeray said BMC had arranged for intensive care units and isolation beds at several places in the metropolis.

He asked civic officials to step up preparations to handle dengue and leptospirosis cases as monsoon was approaching.

"I feel energised seeing you... you will be the true architect of the victory when the epidemic will be over," Thackeray said.

