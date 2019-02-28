Mumbai fire brigade needs more fire stations, personnel: PAC

The (PAC) of the legislature has said that Fire Brigade (MFB) does not have enough fire stations, equipment and manpower.

The PAC tabled its report on local civic bodies for 2017-18 in the Assembly Thursday.

has 34 fire stations, but in view of its topography and growing population, it needs additional 34 fire stations, it said.

While the new development plan provides for 26 new fire stations, the PAC report said there should be a time-bound programme to set them up as the city "witnesses large number of fire incidents due to high-rise buildings and industries".

"Out of 10,470 fire hydrants, only 1,131 are in working condition," the report said.

In addition to 3,246 posts of fire officials, 654 posts were created in 2017-18. But PAC noted that another 519 posts would be necessary.

