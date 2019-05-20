Mumbai: Man stabbed to death near metro station, 2 held

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A 40-year-old-man was stabbed to death by three persons in suburban Ghatkopar, police said Monday.

Two persons have been held for the act and a hunt was on for the third assailant, a senior official said.

The incident took place near Jagruti Nagar metro rail station in Ghatkopar at around 11.30 am, an official said.

"Babloo Dubey alias Choti was stabbed by three persons who then fled the spot. He was rushed to a nearby civic-run hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," he said.

"Dubey has at least four criminal cases, including attempt to murder, against his name in the jurisdiction of Tilaknagar, Ghatkopar and Pantnagar police stations," he added.

Zone VII Deputy Commissioner of Police Akhilesh Singh said two persons have been taken into custody, adding that Dubey may have been killed over a previous enmity.

A case of murder has been registered at Ghatkopar police station, an official said.

First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 19:36 IST

