Mumbai: Man stabbed to death near metro station, 2 held

A 40-year-old-man was stabbed to death by three persons in suburban Ghatkopar, police said Monday.

Two persons have been held for the act and a hunt was on for the third assailant, a senior said.

The incident took place near Jagruti Nagar metro rail station in at around 11.30 am, an said.

" alias Choti was stabbed by three persons who then fled the spot. He was rushed to a nearby civic-run hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," he said.

"Dubey has at least four criminal cases, including attempt to murder, against his name in the jurisdiction of Tilaknagar, and Pantnagar police stations," he added.

Zone VII Deputy of said two persons have been taken into custody, adding that Dubey may have been killed over a previous enmity.

A case of murder has been registered at police station, an said.

