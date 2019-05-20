McDonald's drops several items from menu in reopened stores

US-based has dropped many items - like McAloo and Gilled Chicken - from the of the 13 stores, which it has reopened in Delhi- after its agreement with partner to acquire (CPRL).

The company has also taken Maaza off the list, a fruit based drink brand from

"To ensure a more consistent India experience across the different regions, we have permanently removed some of the least popular items including the McAloo Wrap, Chicken McGrill, Egg Wrap, Gilled Chicken Wrap, and Maaza The rest of the remains the same," Barry Sum, director of corporate relations for at told

Besides, the boards, tray mats, and packaging have a new design to be consistent with McDonald's simple, modern brand identity, he added.

"Paper packaging and wooden utensils are also (FSC) certified to support McDonald's global commitment to sustainability," Sum added.

According to the company, customers visiting the 13 re-opened stores will experience an enhanced service experience with more customised hospitality, refreshed menu boards, merchandising and packaging.

CPRL, after its agreement with estranged partner to transfer his share in the JV to the US-based firm, had temporarily shut down its 160 stores.

On Sunday, CPRL, which is now controlled by McDonald's, announced re-opening of 13 restaurants in Delhi-

The company plans to re-open the rest stores "over the coming days and weeks", had said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)