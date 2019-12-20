Mumbai-Nagpur expressway to be named after Bal Thackeray: Govt

-
The Maharashtra government on Friday said the upcoming Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway will be named 'Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg".
A government order to this effect was issued on Friday, which said the state cabinet, on December 11, gave approval to naming the project after the late Shiv Sena supremo.
The 701 kilometre long, eight lane expressway will connect Mumbai with Nagpur, and pass through 10 districts, 26 tehsils and 390 villages.
It is expected to cost Rs 46,000 crore and will cut travel time between the two cities to around eight hours.
