Mumbai: Nigerian, woman held with Rs 1.4 lakh worth of cocaine

-
ALSO READ
Kenyan national held with cocaine worth Rs 3 cr in Mumbai
Two Nigerians,oneIvory Coast national held for peddling
Japanese man dies mid-flight with stomach full of cocaine
Cocaine handler gets 10 years rigorous imprisonment
Anti-Narcotics Cell arrests Kenya national, seizes cocaine worth over Rs 3 crore
-
A 45-year-old Nigerian national and his woman friend were arrested Friday from suburban Kandivali here with cocaine worth Rs 1.4 lakh, police said.
The duo, identified as Andy Matin Imoji and Alkama Shaikh, was held from Mahavir Nagar after police, acting on a tip-off, stopped a car, an official said.
"A search led to the seizure of Rs 1.4 lakh worth of cocaine," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU