Mumbai: Nigerian, woman held with Rs 1.4 lakh worth of cocaine

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A 45-year-old Nigerian national and his woman friend were arrested Friday from suburban Kandivali here with cocaine worth Rs 1.4 lakh, police said.

The duo, identified as Andy Matin Imoji and Alkama Shaikh, was held from Mahavir Nagar after police, acting on a tip-off, stopped a car, an official said.

"A search led to the seizure of Rs 1.4 lakh worth of cocaine," he said.

First Published: Sun, June 30 2019. 20:35 IST

