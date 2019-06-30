UP minister to fund education of daughter of man beaten to death

An Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister said on Sunday that he would fund the of a girl whose father was beaten to death here two months ago.

Energy Minister Sharma made the announcement after he gave a cheque of Rs 2 lakh from the chief minister's discretionary fund to the wife of Bharat Yadav.

Yadav was allegedly beaten by 10 people on May 18 when he demanded money from them for the lassi they had from his store at Chawk Bazaar here. He succumbed to his injuries a week later.

The minister said he would bear the expenses of the of the shopkeeper's daughter, Prachi Yadav, who is a student of Class IV.

"I will transfer Rs 2 lakh in her account tomorrow (Monday) from my own pocket through an FD (fixed deposit) in her favour after opening an account in the bank," the minister told reporters here.

