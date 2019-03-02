Mushtaq: Tamil Nadu maul Meghalaya by 92 runs but fail to make

Murli Vijay struck a breath-taking hundred as defeated by 92 runs in their last Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament here Saturday.

However, the win was not enough for to make it to the knock-out stage, as they ended on the fourth position in Group B.

Electing to bat first, rode on Vijay's 107 off 67 balls to post a massive 213/2 on the board and later restricted to 121/4 at the stadium here.

Vijay and opener (53 off 37 balls) laid the foundation for a big score with a 139-run stand for the first wicket.

While Sundar struck five fours and two sixes, Vijay was more aggressive, hitting nine fours and five sixes.

Sundar's fall in the 15thover did not deter Vijay from playing his shots. He got able support from R Vivek (36 not out off 14 balls).

Vijay departed soon after bringing up his hundred, but he had taken Tamil Nadu past the 200-run mark.

All bowlers had an off day in the field.

Meghalaya were never in the hunt while chasing and lost wickets at regular intervals.

Leggie Murugan Ashwin shone with the ball to return with figures of 2-16, while and medium-pacer M Mohammed grabbed a wicket each, as they restricted Meghalaya for 121/4.

For Meghalaya, Gurinder Singh top scored with unbeaten 38.

From Group B, Vidarbha with 20 points are at the top and are through to the next round.

Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu had 16 points each, but hosts with a better net run rate scraped through to the knock-out stage.

Saurashtra registered a five-wicket win against in their last game. Saurashtra are already out of contention for a spot in the knock-out stage.

From Group C, Railways and domestic veterans have made it to the knock-out stage.

The knock-out stage will commence from March 8, with all the matches to be played in

Brief Scores: GROUP B: At Surat: At Stadium: Tamil Nadu 213/2 (Murli Vijay 107, 53; 2-39) won against Meghalaya 121/4 (Gurinder Singh 38 not out, Punit Bisht 27; M Ashwin 2-16, R Ashwin 1-24) by 92 runs.

Tamil Nadu 4 points, Meghalaya 0 points.

At Surat: (C B Patel Ground): 121/6 (Priyank Panchal 38, 30; Atharva Taide 2-16, Akshay Karnewar 1-17) lost to Vidarbha 122/5 ( 39 not out, R R Rathod 37 not out; 2-25) by five wickets.

Vidarbha 4 points, 0 points.

At Surat: ( Stadium): 129/8 ( 34, M K Lomror 29, 3-23) won against 110/8 (Mahrour 33, Asfahan Khan 18; A V Choudhary 3-16, T M Haq 2-12) by 19 runs.

4 points, 0 points.

GROUP C: At Indore: At Holkar Stadium: Railways 149/5 ( 54, Pratham Singh 28; 1-29, Krishan Alang 1-29) lost to 152/7 (Mandeep Singh 70 not out, Yuvraj Singh 26; Anureet Singh 3-52, Harsh Tyagi 2-19) by three wickets.

4 points, Railways 0 points.

At Indore: (Emerald Heights International School Ground): 164/8 ( 46, Parth Sahani 36, Naman Ojha 26; Ishwar Chaudhary 3-24, Pritam Nirala 2-23) won against 114 all out (B B Sharma 24, Milind Kumar 23; Kumar Kartikeya Singh 3-10, Mihir Hirwani 3-24) by 50 runs.

4 points, 0 points.

At Emerald Ground: 99 all out ( 32, Keenan 30; D A Jadeja 2-18, Jaydev Unadkat 2-22) lost to Saurashtra 100/5 ( 36, Prerak Mankad 20; 2-25, Amulya Pandrekar 2-29) by five wickets.

Saurashtra 4 points, 0 points.

