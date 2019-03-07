Muzaffarpur shelter home case: five accused claim not enough evidence against them

Five people accused in the shelter home sexual assault case on Thursday denied allegations levelled against them by before a court and said there was not enough evidence to prosecute them.

According to a associated with the case, the accused made the submission before who was hearing arguments for framing of charges against them.

They told the court that the CBI's allegations against them were false and there was no evidence to substantiate them, Shivika Singh said.

Other accused in the case too had denied allegations against them previously.

On Feb 7, the ordered authorities to transfer the case from to a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in complex in Delhi, which would conclude the trial within six months by holding preferably day-to-day hearing.

Several girls were allegedly raped and sexually abused at an NGO-run shelter home in Muzaffarpur, The issue had come to light following a report by the (TISS).

In light of the report, an FIR was filed on May 31, 2018 against 11 people.

The apex court had said the TISS report raised grave concern about 17 shelter homes in and the must look into all of them. Of these, the case was already being looked into by the

So far, 17 people have been arrested.

The amicus curiae assisting the court in the case had told it there were 1,028 shelter homes across where instances of sexual and physical abuse have been reported.

