HC rejects review petition by West Bengal govt challenging DA order

The Thursday rejected a review petition by the government on its order which held that (DA) was a legal right of the state's employees.

A division bench comprising Justice and Justice rejected the review petition and held that the (SAT) will continue to rehear the employees' claim for DA as per the Centre's rate.

The had sought review of an August 31, 2018, order by a division bench comprising Justice and Justice which set aside a SAT order that said DA cannot be claimed as a right by the state employees.

Justice Kar Gupta has since retired and as such the division bench comprising Justices Tandon and Saraf heard the review petition.

The bench had in the August 31 order held that the employees' claim for as per the DA rates would be decided by the SAT, which was asked by the court to rehear the issue.

It also told the tribunal to decide whether the was justified in paying differential rates to its employees posted in and

The division bench had observed that the fixes DA of its employees across the country at the same rate without discriminating on the place of posting.

The court said it cannot be said that employees in were affected differently from inflation compared to those posted in or

Claiming that the high court cannot send back a matter to the tribunal for rehearing, the moved the review petition.

During an argument of the case, the state had claimed that DA was not a right of the employees, but a benevolence on the part of the government.

The had moved the SAT, claiming disparity in rates of DA paid by the government and the to their respective employees.

The SAT had held that DA was not a right of the state government employees and as such it could not question the rates at which it was paid to them. Challenging the SAT order, the confederation had moved the high court.

The HC observed that as the government accepted the Fifth Pay Commission recommendation of 2009, DA was part of salary and a legally enforceable right.

