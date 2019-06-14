JUST IN
'My Little Pony' to introduce first same-sex couple

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Popular children's program "My Little Pony" is introducing a same-sex couple on the show.

The series is based on Hasbro's line of toys and animated works.

The timing of introducing Aunt Holiday and Aunt Lofty as a lesbian couple coincides with the Pride Month.

Michael Vogel, the producer and writer of the show tweeted, "Hey hey!!! @NicoleDubuc @joshhaber and I doing what we can to bring more Equality to Equestria! #PrideMonth."

In an interview to Buzzfeed, Vogel, revealed that the couple was first introduced two years ago in the comics.

"Nicole (Dubuc, the showrunner) and I thought this was a great opportunity to organically introduce an LGBTQ couple in the series, and we asked Hasbro and they approved it," he said.

"It was something we all wanted to do bring this out couple into the final season and make them 'officially' a part of the MLP world. My Little Pony' has always been about friendship and accepting people (or ponies) that are different from you. So it just felt like something important to do," he added


The lesbian couple will be shown raising little pony Scootaloo.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 13:05 IST

