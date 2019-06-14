Anti-encroachment squad attacked

A demolition squad of the Municipal Corporation was attacked by a mob while clearing encroachments in Ovla area here, police said Friday.

A case was registered against the members of the mob at station and two men have been arrested so far, they said.

The plot of land which has been encroached upon is reserved for a police station and a post office.

When the TMC's demolition squad started its work Thursday noon, irate residents surrounded and manhandled them, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)