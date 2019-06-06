Myanmar, Hungary see migration as 'greatest challenge'

Myanmar's San Suu Kyi and Hungarian both view migration as "one of the greatest challenges" currently facing their countries and and in general, the government in said on Wednesday.

In a rare trip to Europe, the Nobel Prize laureate -- once considered a democracy icon but whose reputation has been tarnished by her handling of the Rohingya crisis in -- met the firebrand Hungarian leader, who has frequently clashed with the EU over immigration.

The talks between the two covered topics such as "illegal immigration and bilateral economic, educational and cultural relations", the said in a statement.

No was held afterwards.

"The two leaders highlighted that one of the greatest challenges at present for both countries and their respective regions -- and -- is migration," the statement said.

"They noted that both regions have seen the emergence of the issue of co-existence with continuously growing Muslim populations." Orban said that was in favour of trade cooperation between the EU and

"At the same time, however, he stressed that rejects attempts at the 'export of democracy' and the approach of bureaucrats in and elsewhere in the West, who seek to conflate unrelated issues such as economic cooperation and internal political questions," the statement added.

Fiercely anti-immigration, Orban has repeatedly clashed with over the issue and waves off criticism that he is undermining democracy in

A former opposition in Myanmar, Suu Kyi spent nearly 15 years in house arrest under the former junta, but her reputation as a rights champion has been severely tarnished after she failed to speak up for the persecuted Rohingya minority in her country.

