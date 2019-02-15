Myanmar court sentences 2 to death for killing Suu Kyi aide

A court in has sentenced two men to death for the killing of a prominent Muslim who was a to the country's top leader,

The court found the gunman, Kyi Lin, guilty of premeditated murder and illegal weapons possession for the Jan. 29, 2017 shooting of Ko Ni in broad daylight at the An accomplice involved in planning the killing was also sentenced to death, and two other men involved in the crime received prison sentences.

A fifth suspect thought to be the crime's mastermind remains at large. Ko Ni advised Suu Kyi's for Democracy on ways to get around articles in the army-imposed constitution that give the military wide powers even after transitioned to democracy.

