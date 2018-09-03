JUST IN
Business Standard

Myanmar judge jails Reuters reporters for 7 years for breach of state secrets act

AFP  |  Yangon 

Two Reuters journalists were jailed Monday for seven years for breaching Myanmar's official secrets act during their reporting of the Rohingya crisis, a judge said, a case that has drawn outrage as an attack on media freedom.

"As they committed an offence under the state secrets act, they are sentenced to seven years in prison each," judge Ye Lwin told the court.

First Published: Mon, September 03 2018. 09:50 IST

