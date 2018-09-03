Myanmar judge jails Reuters reporters for 7 years for breach of state secrets act

-
ALSO READ
UN experts urge Myanmar to release detained reporters
Myanmar court refuses to drop case against Reuters journalists
Islamic countries call Rohingya crisis 'ethnic cleansing'
Reuters reporter arrested in Myanmar says he was 'entrapped'
Reuters reporters to face Myanmar trial for 'breach' of secrecy act: court
-
Two Reuters journalists were jailed Monday for seven years for breaching Myanmar's official secrets act during their reporting of the Rohingya crisis, a judge said, a case that has drawn outrage as an attack on media freedom.
"As they committed an offence under the state secrets act, they are sentenced to seven years in prison each," judge Ye Lwin told the court.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU