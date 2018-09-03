Rupee recovers from record low, up 23 paise against US dollar

The recovered from all-time low of 71 and strengthened by 23 paise to 70.77 against the US dollar in early trade at the interbank Monday amid robust growth data for the April-June quarter of current fiscal.

data released after market hours on Friday showed India's grew at a two-year high of 8.2 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2018-19 on strong performance of and agriculture sectors, increasing its lead over to remain the world's fastest growing major

Forex dealers said besides fresh selling of the American by exporters as well as banks, a higher opening in the domestic equity market supported the

However, the a positive dollar against other currencies overseas, on escalating global trade tensions, capped the gains.

On Friday, the had plunged by 26 pise, or 0.37 per cent, to a record low of 71 against the US due to worsening macroeconomic factors and heavy month-end dollar demand from importers.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rallied 289.28 points, or 0.74 per cent, to 38,934.35 points in early trade Monday.

