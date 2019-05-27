Nadal cruises through at Roland Garros, Wozniacki out

Defending champion got his bid for a record-extending 12th title off to the perfect start by brushing aside German in the first round at on Monday.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion cruised to a 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 victory on the Philippe Chatrier to set up a clash with another German -- world number 114 Yannick Maden -- in round two.

Nadal had suffered three consecutive semi-final defeats earlier in the clay-court season, but appeared to find his best in an Italian Open title success sealed with victory over old rival Novak Djokovic, while his win-loss record now reads 87-2.

"It's always amazing to play here, the new Chatrier is very nice," the second seed said. "It's been an important place in my career.

"I played a good tournament in which was very important for my confidence. Now we'll see." The 32-year-old Nadal raced into a 3-0 lead in the opening set before a second break of serve in the eighth game sealed it after just 40 minutes.

The second set was over in a as Nadal crushed nine winners past his beleaguered opponent.

The winning line honed into view when Nadal broke after a lengthy game to take a 2-1 advantage in the third, and the Spaniard completed the job on his first match point as world number 184 Hanfmann blasted long.

Later in the day, world number one Djokovic will start his tilt for a fourth straight Grand Slam title against Polish youngster Hubert Hurkacz, before 23-time women's major champion takes on Russia's

- Wozniacki dumped out -



========================



Earlier on Monday, former world number one collapsed to a 0-6, 6-3, 6-3 loss to Russian world number 68 in the first round.

The Danish 13th seed had retired injured from her two previous matches in the lead-up to Roland Garros, and fell away badly after a strong first set.

"I think she got very lucky at the start of the second set and took advantage of the opportunities she got," said Wozniacki.

"I ran out of steam in the end and made some unforced errors that I don't usually do, so that was very frustrating." Sixth seed and two-time champion was forced to pull out before her scheduled opener against Sorana Cirstea with a left arm injury, but said she should be fit for Wimbledon, which starts on July 1.

"(I'll be out for) two to three weeks, so I'll do some fitness and everything that I can do to prepare my body for the on the grass," said the Czech. Dutch fourth seed Kiki Bertens looked in fine fettle, though, beating 6-3, 6-4.

Elsewhere in the women's draw, Australian eighth seed saw off American 6-3, 6-3, while Britain's clinched her first win at the fifth time of asking with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over German

In the men's event, Australian Alex De Minaur, seeded 21st, beat the United States' 6-1, 6-4, 6-4, although Georgian 15th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili fell to a surprising 6-4, 6-1, 6-3 thrashing at the hands of Argentinian world number 78

Russian 12th seed also exited the tournament, blowing a two-set lead to lose 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-5 against Frenchman

