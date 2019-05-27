Sanjay Singh made AAP's state in-charge of Odisha, Rajasthan, UP, Bihar

-
Days after a crushing defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, the Aam Aadmi Party has appointed its senior leader Sanjay Singh as in-charge of the party's state units of Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
The decision was taken in a party's political affairs committee meeting, chaired by AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a party statement said.
Singh will soon visit Odisha and hold meetings with the party members in the state, it said.
The AAP suffered a debilitating blow in the just concluded general elections, winning only one out of the 40 seats it contested across the country.
