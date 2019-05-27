Sanjay Singh made AAP's state in-charge of Odisha, Rajasthan, UP, Bihar

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Days after a crushing defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, the Aam Aadmi Party has appointed its senior leader Sanjay Singh as in-charge of the party's state units of Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The decision was taken in a party's political affairs committee meeting, chaired by AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a party statement said.

Singh will soon visit Odisha and hold meetings with the party members in the state, it said.

The AAP suffered a debilitating blow in the just concluded general elections, winning only one out of the 40 seats it contested across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 19:30 IST

