Sanjay Singh made AAP's state in-charge of Odisha, Rajasthan, UP, Bihar

Days after a crushing defeat in the elections, the has appointed its senior leader as in-charge of the party's state units of Odisha, Rajasthan, and

The decision was taken in a party's political affairs committee meeting, chaired by supremo and Arvind Kejriwal, a party statement said.

Singh will soon visit and hold meetings with the party members in the state, it said.

The suffered a debilitating blow in the just concluded general elections, winning only one out of the 40 seats it contested across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)