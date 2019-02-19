Naidu, Rahul pay tributes to Shivaji on birth anniversary

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Congress president Rahul Gandhi were among the top leaders who paid rich tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, marking the warrior king's birth anniversary Tuesday.
"Bowing before the great son of Indian soil, great warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, on the occasion of his birth anniversary.
"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's valour, war strategies, invaluable contribution towards nation-building will forever inspire Indians," Naidu tweeted in Marathi.
Also tweeting in Marathi, Gandhi described Shivaji as "the people's king in a true sense".
The Congress chief said Shivaji established self-rule, bringing together 'mavalas' (foot soldiers) belonging to all sections of the society together and tried to give justice to the people.
Shivaji's life and governance are worth replicating for the world, he added.
"Humble greeting to the great king on the occasion of his birth anniversary," Gandhi said.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar also paid glowing tributes to Shivaji Maharaj and hailed him for establishing self-rule and "offering self-pride to the soil of Sahyadri".
Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also paid tribute to Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary.
"Respectful homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the great Maratha king on his birth anniversary," she wrote on Twitter.
BJP President Amit Shah wrote, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Suresh Prabhu also paid tribute to the "warrior of truth and justice".
King Shivaji, founder of the Maratha empire, was born on this day in 1630 at Shivneri Fort in Pune district. He established a competent and progressive civil rule with well- structured administrative organisations.
