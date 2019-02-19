Naidu, Rahul pay tributes to Shivaji on birth anniversary

Vice M Venkaiah and were among the top leaders who paid rich tributes to Maharaj, marking Tuesday.

"Bowing before the great son of Indian soil, great warrior Maharaj, on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

" Maharaj's valour, war strategies, invaluable contribution towards nation-building will forever inspire Indians," tweeted in Marathi.

Also tweeting in Marathi, Gandhi described Shivaji as "the people's in a true sense".

The said Shivaji established self-rule, bringing together 'mavalas' (foot soldiers) belonging to all sections of the society together and tried to give justice to the people.

Shivaji's life and governance are worth replicating for the world, he added.

"Humble greeting to the great on the occasion of his birth anniversary," Gandhi said.

also paid glowing tributes to Shivaji Maharaj and hailed him for establishing self-rule and "offering self-pride to the soil of Sahyadri".

Minister also paid tribute to Shivaji Maharaj on

"Respectful homage to Maharaj, the great Maratha on his birth anniversary," she wrote on

wrote, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and also paid tribute to the "warrior of truth and justice".

King Shivaji, founder of the Maratha empire, was born on this day in 1630 at in district. He established a competent and progressive civil rule with well- structured administrative organisations.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)