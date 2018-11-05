Natco Pharma posts over two-fold jump in Q2 PAT to Rs 181.6 cr

Monday reported over two-fold increase in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 181.6 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2018.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 84.4 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue during the period under review stood at Rs 583.5 crore. It was at Rs 432.2 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company said its board of directors at its meeting on Monday had approved the buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each at a price not exceeding Rs 1,000 per share for an aggregate amount of Rs 2,50 crore from the open market through stock exchange mechanism.

The maximum buyback size represents 8.10 per cent and 8.22 per cent of the aggregate of the total paid up equity capital and free reserves, respectively, of the company, it added.

