JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Life in the shadows: Pakistani Christians fear arrest in Thailand

Formula E CEO rules out race in 'tax aggressive' India
Business Standard

Delhi court acquits CM Kejriwal in criminal defamation case filed by former aide of Sheila Dikshit

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A Delhi court on Monday acquitted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a criminal defamation case filed by a former aide of Congress leader Sheila Dikshit.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal granted relief to the AAP leader citing lack of evidence against him.

The AAP chief was accused by Dikshit's then political secretary Pawan Khera alleging remarks against Dikshit during power tariff hike protests in October 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 15:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements