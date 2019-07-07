National recrod holder Mohd. Anas wins 200m gold in Poland event

National record holder Muhammed Anas won the gold in men's 200m race at the Kutno Athletics Meet in Poland on Sunday.

Anas clocked 21.18 seconds to win the race while Noah Nirmal Tom took the silver in 21.66 seconds.

M P Jabir won the gold in men's 400m hurdles in 50.21 seconds while Jithin Paul was third in 52.26 secs.

Indians swept the women's 400m race through P Saritaben (52.77 secs), Sonia Baishya (53.73 secs) and R Vithya (53.73 secs).

