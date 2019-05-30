JUST IN
National Science Film Festival to be held in Agartala

Press Trust of India  |  Agartala 

The 10th National Science Film Festival would be held here to popularise science films and literature, Tripura minister Sudip Roy Burman said Thursday.

Roy Burman the state Science and Technology minister said the film festival would he held here in January-February next year and at least 10 countries would participate in the event.

He said Vigyan Prasar of the Central government, state government and Tripura Central University will jointly organise the film festival.

Roy Burman said Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb had requested Union Science and Technology Minister to hold the festival in Tripura.

Director of Vigyan Prasar, Nakul Parasar said, National Science Film Festival of India (NSFFI) is an event of the Vigyan Prasar to celebrate science outreach through cinema.

He said the maximum length of the films would be 40 minutes.

