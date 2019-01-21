National Women's Party launched

The launch of a political party exclusively for women was announced in Monday with the motto of of the fair sex.

Announcing the formation of the (NWP), its founder-president Dr said apart from ensuring of women, the issues like getting 50 per cent reservation for them in Parliament and state assemblies, and betterment of soldiers and farmers, are their top priorities.

Dr Shetty, a medical practitioner-cum- activist from Hyderabad, said the NWP will contest 283 Lok Sabha seats - half of total seats - in upcoming polls.

"We are the party of mothers. Our initiative is a historic step in mission to guarantee equal representation in Parliament. The objective behind formation of this party is to remove gender disparity in politics," Dr Shetty said in a press conference here.

She said the battle to get reservation for women in parliament and assemblies has been going on inconclusively for the last 20 years.

"The hard fact is that we live in a society where most of the political decisions are taken by men which narrows the possibility of political of women," Dr Shetty said.

Responding to a query, Dr Shetty, who runs Telangana Mahila Samiti, said the process to shortlist the women candidates is underway.

"Safety of women is of utmost importance considering the rise in crimes against them. Through these initiatives, I strongly wish that every girl should be able to live a fearless life and be able to step out of her home without any danger," she added.

The NWP also plans to open (political schools for women) in every state for imparting practical and academic training for them.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)