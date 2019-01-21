Roy takes over as senior Dy GM and Chief Vigilance Officer,SCR

: South Central Railway (SCR) Monday said that Chandrima Roy has taken charge as Senior Deputy General and of the zone.

An SCR release said that Roy belongs to the 1991 batch of (IRTS).

Prior to the new assignment, she served as the Senior Deputy General and Chief Vigilance Officer, South Eastern Railway.

Roy commenced her career as Assistant Operations Manager, of the Eastern Railway.

She also worked in various capacities on the Northern Railway and South Central Railway.

Roy was also posted as Railway Advisor, High Commission of India, Dhaka, on deputation, which she held between 2010 to 2014, the SCR release added.

