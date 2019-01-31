NATO chief: China must treat arrested Canadians fairly

NATO's has called on to treat detained two Canadian citizens "fairly and with due process."



said Friday he was following the situation of the Canadians detained in in December "with concern."



He called on to address the concerns of Canada, which wants the pair to be "immediately released."The Canadians have been detained in apparent retaliation for the arrest of a top Chinese executive.

Stoltenberg also said he also expects allies to sign an accession agreement for after the country agreed to change its name amid a decades-old dispute with

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)