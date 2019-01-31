Treasury bench thumps most to Rafale, 'surgical strike' as President addresses Parliament

The mention of the 'surgical strike' and inclusion of fifth-generation fighter-jet Rafale in the saw most thumping of desks by treasury bench members during Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint-sitting of Parliament.

As the mentioned Rafale, the members, mostly belonging to the BJP, continued to thump the desk for a good few seconds. The opposition, mainly the Congress, has been accusing the government of irregularities in the deal, a charge which it has rubbished.

Members of Parliament usually thump desks to appreciate a point.

The President's address to both the Houses usually takes place on the first day of the first session of the year.

Narendra Modi, senior ministers Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj, Nitin Gadkari, Amit Shah, president Rahul Gandhi, BJP veteran L K Advani, former prime ministers and H D Deve Gowda, of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, of party in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, M Thambidurai and of occupied the front benches.

Ministers Harsimrat Kaur, Anant Geete, Prakash Javadekar, Ram Vilas Paswan, Smriti Irani, Harsh Vardhan, Radha Mohan Singh, Biren Singh, Thawarchand Gehlot also occupied the front row.

and patron Mulayam Singh Yadav were seen sitting behind the row Modi and Rajnath Singh had occupied.

Dressed in his trademark jacket, president arrived a few minutes before the joint-sitting commenced. He greeted Manmohan Singh, Gowda, Kharge and Advani. He was seated on the same bench as Kharge.

was not seen in the joint-sitting.

Chidambaram, a senior Congress leader, was seen sitting in the last row.

Draped in a golden saree, Swaraj arrived in the a few minutes before the joint session commenced. She walked up to the benches where Manmohan Singh, Gowda, Advani were seated.

Later she also greeted and Gadkari. She occupied the front row and was seen sitting beside the

After his speech, Kovind greeted members sitting in the first row, comprising leaders from both the ruling party and the opposition.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)