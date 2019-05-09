Naveen urges Centre to assess Jagannath Temple damage caused

Following reports that has caused some damage to the Shree Temple in Puri, government Thursday urged the Centre to ask the Archeological Survey of (ASI) to inspect the damage caused to the 12th century shrine.

requested Union Culture Minister to depute a team of experts from the ASI to assess the damage caused to the temple.

"It is reported that significant damage has been caused to the infrastructure of Shree Temple in Even the is reportedly closed for tourists," Patnaik wrote to Sharma.

He said the assessment is urgently required so that appropriate remedial measures can be undertaken keeping in view the Rath Yatra festival scheduled for July 4.

The ASI is the of the temples which reportedly suffered some damage by the cyclone that ripped apart the holy town on May 3.

P K Mohapatra, the of Shree Temple Administration (SJTA), had told on May 5 that there has been damages to the temple, but the main structure remained unaffected.

The Lion's Gate of the temple, also known as the 'Jay- Dwar', has idols of and

The idol of has been broken but that of is intact, had said.

As the ASI was undertaking certain repair works of the main temple, it was fitted with about 5,000 iron poles. The scaffoldings crumbled after being slammed by Fani with a wind speed of 200 to 240 kmph.

A lion statue also suffered minor damage as the scaffoldings collapsed on it.

