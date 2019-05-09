Not AAP, only Congress can defeat Narendra Modi: Rahul Gandhi

Thursday accused the of "opening doors" for in the 2014 polls and asserted that it is only his party that can defeat the BJP.

Addressing a rally here, his second in four days in the national capital, Gandhi said he acknowledges the has made mistakes, but its intention is good and the party does not promise anything it cannot deliver.

Canvassing for his party's East candidate Lovely, he claimed that PM Modi and make promises that cannot be fulfilled.

"The gave a slogan (in 2014) ' for CM and for PM'. The doors for were opened by the AAP," Gandhi said.

"One cannot hear the slogan 'chowkidar chor hain' (the watchman is the thief) in the office," he said.

In his rally on Monday, Gandhi had held responsible for the failure of alliance talks and claimed the national convener took a "u-turn" from an agreed position and wanted a tie-up beyond the national capital.

Gandhi also cited posters which read 'Hum kaam karte rahe, woh rokte rahe' (we worked, they stalled), a reference to the turf war between the government and the Centre, and alleged when the contested polls, it never highlighted this.

Taking on Kejriwal on the sealing issue, the said the complained that he cannot do anything on sealing.

"You are in power. Small traders... Delhi's backbone being broken, sealing is on. You are the and you say you cannot do anything? Congress had stopped this in Parliament," Gandhi said.

Attacking Modi over demonetisation and GST implementation, he said the "nationalist Narendra Modi" hurt the Indian economy.

Taking a dig, Gandhi claimed the reads from a teleprompter and this was due to "fear" instilled by Congress workers.

"The Congress has made mistakes. I acknowledge that. But our intentions are clean. I didn't make false promise of Rs 15 lakh in I said Rs 3.60 lakh in five years. I won't say I will give you Rs 15 lakh. Kill me, but I won't say it. On the other hand, Kejriwal and Modi have been making one false promise after another," he said.

The Congress said if his party is elected to power, it will implement the minimum income guarantee NYAY scheme which will increase the spending capacity of people and boost the economy.

He also reiterated the promise of filling up 22 lakh job vacancies in the government sector, one of the main poll planks of his party.

The Congress, the BJP and the AAP are locked in a three-cornered contest in Delhi. Congress had on Wednesday held roadshows in support of her party's North East Delhi and South Delhi candidates and respectively.

