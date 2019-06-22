Nawab's family for sparing Errum Manzil palace in Hyd'bad from

-
ALSO READ
Repair work of Charminar to begin soon
Hyderabad: Governor orders handover of AP govt buildings to Telangana
Iconic Charminar suffers damage as portion of stucco falls off
Exhibition to showcase rare stamps from Hyderabad
New secretariat will be constructed in place of Andhra Pradesh secretariat: KCR
-
The descendants of late Nawab Fakhrul Mulk Bhahadur has appealed to the Telangana government not to demolish the 19th century Errum Manzil palace here, built by the eminent Hyderabad nobleman, for the proposed construction of a new legislature building.
The Nawab Fakhrul Mulk Bahadur Legal Heirs Association, in a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, also sought heritage monument status to the palace.
The entire family members i.e legal heirs of Late Nawab Fakhrul Mulk Bahadur humbly beg to spare this magnificent structure the Errum Manzil Palace from demolition," it said.
Instead, "kindly accord this landmark architecture as a heritage monument failing which an important milestone in the history of Hyderabad will be buried, Secretary of the assoication Nawab Shafath Ali Khan said in the June 20 letter.
The state government has recently proposed to build new legislature buildings in the Errum Manzil locality.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU