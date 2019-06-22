Indian women team finishes 3rd in Asian Rugby XVs Championship

The Indian women's team claimed a historic first-ever international 15s victory with a 21-19 win over to finish third in the Asia Women's - Division 1 XVs Championship here Saturday.

The tournament was one of the qualifying rounds for the 2021 Women's to be held in

The Asian tournament was being held at Southern Plains Field, here from June 19 to 22.

In Saturday's enthralling match against Singapore, India's scrum-half Sumitra Nayak kicked a penalty to claim the narrow victory in the dying minutes.

Sweety Kumari continued her fine form in the tournament, scoring two first-half tries to set on way to victory.

then opted for a penalty which was successfully converted by Nayak before scored her second try of the match to give the lead for the first time.

hit back with two tries of their own, but a third from left the scores at 15-12.

However with another penalty, Nayak confidently stepped up to kick her second successful effort of the day, which proved decisive in the win.

won the tournament with a 68-0 victory over hosts in a one-sided final.

